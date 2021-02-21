Flowers left at the Christchurch earthquake memorial ahead of the tenth anniversary | 1 news





There was a steady stream of people visiting the Canterbury National Earthquake Memorial in Christchurch this afternoon, ahead of tomorrow’s remembrance.

Hundreds of people are expected to congregate on the bank of the National Earthquake Monument in Canterbury tomorrow. Source: 1 NEWS

Monday marks ten years since the February earthquake that killed 185 people.

A civil memorial ceremony will be held at the memorial at 12:30 in the afternoon tomorrow, and people have placed flowers and fossils at the site today.

The service will include a minute of silence. See service arrangement here.

For those unable to go, a live broadcast from the council is also expected. It will be shown on some screens in the central library, Tūranga, as well as a large screen in a grassy area across from Montreal Street.

Christchurch City Council (CCC) worked with the Quake Families Trust on the service program, which is set to honor all those affected by the earthquakes and those who helped in their aftermath.

“We understand that the Covid-19 pandemic means that many people who normally travel to Christchurch to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the earthquake will not be able to do so,” said Matt Nichols, Director of Civil and International Relations at CCC.

In terms of traffic, Montreal Street – from Twin Street to Cambridge Terrace – will be closed from 9 am to 4 pm. The Memorial Wall will not be open to the public from noon until the end of the service.

For those planning to travel to the service by public transport, Bus Interchange is only a 10-minute walk from the Memorial Wall. A designated parking area for bicycles.

Ui Manawa is located by the River Avon and displays the names of those who died in the earthquake.

People can honor the memorial wall or throw unwrapped flowers into the River Avon after the Civil Service.

The inaugural River of Flowers, created by Michelle Whitaker, Evan Smith, will be back again.

There were as many as 20 Flower River sites along the Canterbury waterways, where people write notes of hope, drop flowers in the river, and keep a two-minute silence at 12.51 pm.

More information on the locations and times of the River of Flower sites will be available here.

The site of the former Canterbury Television (CTV) building – where 115 people died – is another open memorial place for people to gather to celebrate and contemplate.

The site, located on the corner of Madras and Cashel Streets, opened as a memorial on February 22, 2018.

Locals can also head to Quake City, Canterbury Museum’s special gallery about earthquakes, where there will be free admission.

Recent additions to the gallery include a carved wall of orange road cones in the entry area and a slideshow of buildings, artwork, and street views, showing how Otahi Christchurch has changed in the decade since the earthquakes.

Several Cantabrian residents who recount their experiences in film 12.51, shown in the exhibition, have been re-interviewed and featured in a new short film, which reflects how their lives have changed in the past decade.

