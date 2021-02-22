Texas owners take the driver in the winter storm





As the delivery car began to slide down a frozen Texas roadway, the driver closed his eyes, praying that he would not hit the customer’s home. He didn’t hit the house, but Chelsea Timmons ’car smashed a flower bed outside his home in Austin, Texas, when a snowstorm stopped the statue. He still didn’t know it, but he would soon be grateful to end up on this special road. Homeowners Doug Condon and Nina Richardson looked at Timmons to try to help him climb the Toyota Rav4, but he was stuck. They were invited to wait for the truck to pull the crane out of the house. The bad weather lasted much longer than anyone thought. Five days later, he was still living with the Timmons couple. #CNN #New.



