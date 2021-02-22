Boris Johnson will implement a plan to alleviate Covid restrictions in England





Less of a roadmap, more of a mysterious magical journey. Boris Johnson will put in place a prudent plan to ease Covid restrictions in England tomorrow – as ministers suggested there would be “weeks” between each step. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

There have been some encouraging data that show a reduced transmission of people who have been vaccinated. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source