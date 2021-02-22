Predictions Oracle of Nostradamus warns of World War III and mega earthquake





The Third World War, a catastrophic earthquake and the third “Antichrist” may all await the Earth, if we believe the 16th-century French astrologer and the oracle of Nostradamus – whose prediction was previously attributed to predicting the likes of 9/11 attacks and the rise of Adolf Hitler.

Michel de Nostridam, who was often Latinized as Nostradamus, is best known for his 1555 book Les Prophéties, in which he shared a total of 942 short poems predicting future events leading up to the year 3797.

A new eight-part documentary series on Discovery + explores some of his prophecies, as experts share their groundbreaking interpretations of uncovering “ the devastation that will soon come to us from earthquakes, floods, fires, nuclear war, disease, asteroid strikes and more. ”

Credit: Discovery

In Nostradamus: End of Days, we learn about “exactly how the world will end, and what will be behind it,” with episodes including “Seismic Destiny,” “Water Rising,” “Volcanic Ruin,” “Nuclear Apocalypse” and “Death from Space.”

Many believe that Nostradamus, who died in 1566, predicted the September 11 attacks in New York, the Great Fire of London, and even the rise of Hitler, among other disasters.

But with a total of 942 prophecies in his book, some say there is more to come – including a catastrophic earthquake that will hit California and the Mississippi River split in half, according to the new document.

British Nostradamus expert, Bobby Schiller, who appears in the series, has detailed the most destructive volcanic eruption ever in Yellowstone National Park and a massive solar eruption that could disrupt electronics.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “Nostradamus talks about something he calls the Final Fire, Fire from Heaven, Extinction-Level Events, Two or Three, which would likely occur near 3797, but he mentioned several fires before that.

The castle sprang up in Yellowstone National Park. Credit: PA

Schiller, who has been teaching the French fortune teller for more than a decade, also believes that a third “Antichrist” actually exists on Earth.

He explained: “The Antichrist, with the definition of Nostradamus, are advocates of war responsible for the death of innocent people like Hitler and Napoleon.

“I think the third antichrist will come soon, maybe in the next 10 to 20 years. I think he’s probably still alive today.”

However, if Nostradamus is right, then Earth is not actually doomed for another 1,776 years, so we have some time after

The first two episodes of Nostradamus: End of Days are now available to watch, with new episodes every week every Tuesday.

.





