Remember the 6.8 Nisqually earthquake that shook Washington 20 years ago





On February 28, 2001, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck west of Washington, causing billions of dollars in losses.

SEATTLE – Sunday, February 28 marks the 20th anniversary of the largest earthquake to hit the Pacific Northwest since the 1960s.

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake in 2001 struck western Washington and beyond, severely damaging or destroying some buildings and roads and hitting bridges.

The epicenter was about 11 miles north of Olympia, but people felt it as far away as southern British Columbia, central Oregon and northwest Montana, according to the US Geological Survey. The shaking lasted less than a minute.

The earthquake injured about 400 people. However, no one died as a direct result of falling bricks or debris. The heart attack victim was the only earthquake-related death.

Damages have been estimated at several billions of dollars.

Although it was one of the largest earthquakes in the region in recent history, Bill Steele, director of communications for the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, said it was a “moderate” earthquake. Projected to be larger than the Cascadia Subduction off the Pacific Coast or the Seattle Fault.

Photos: Damage from the 6.8 Nisqually earthquake in 2001

Previously, the largest earthquake to hit the Seattle area was the 1965 Puget Sound earthquake, which was felt over an area of ​​more than 130,000 square miles, according to a report from the US Department of Commerce. Three people were killed by debris in a 6.5-magnitude earthquake, and four others died of heart failure. Damages were estimated at $ 12.5 million.

Seven years before the Niskwally earthquake, the Northridge earthquake in southern California killed nearly 60 people, destroyed buildings, caused highway bridges to collapse and cost $ 50 billion.

