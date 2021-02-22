The kids report on their video chat site – BBC News





An increasingly popular BBC video chat website has found that prepubescent boys explicitly touch strangers in front of strangers. Omegle connects random people to virtual video and text chats, and says it's moderate, but has a reputation for unpredictable and amazing content. Global child protection groups are increasingly concerned about the predators who use the site to collect self-generated child sexual abuse material. The website's founder, Leif K Brooks, has told the BBC that his website has stepped up moderation efforts in recent months.

