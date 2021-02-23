Thousands of cold turtles rescued from Texas weather shocked – BBC News





About 4,700 turtles have been rescued from a deadly winter storm in the U.S. by a Texas rescue center. Freezing conditions have left the reptiles cold and stunned. The "Herculean" task has been made even more difficult because the Sea Turtle Inc center on South Padre Island has no electricity.

