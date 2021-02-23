The Supreme Court allows the release of Trump’s confessions to the NY prosecutor





The Supreme Court paved the way for New York prosecutor Donald Trump to obtain tax returns from former President Donald Trump, who suffered a massive loss as he fought hard to protect his financial papers against prosecutors. The documents will be subject to the confidential rules of the grand jury, which restrict their disclosure to the public. The verdict is a severe loss for Trump, even if he is not protected from making tax records public, after constantly arguing that the subpoena issued by Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance was widespread and spread in bad faith. It means that investigations into the alleged money laundering and other issues of the grand jury will not interfere with Trump’s struggles to keep documents secret. The verdict was given without comment or disagreement. #Trump #CNN #JessicaSchneider.



