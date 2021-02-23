



Rugby expert Brent Pope says the 2011 Christchurch earthquake “devastated” a beautiful city.

The New Zealand citizen was speaking on the tenth anniversary of the deadly magnitude 6.3 earthquake in the nation’s second most populous city.

The earthquake left 185 people dead and more than 1,500 injured.

It also caused extensive damage in downtown Christchurch, with some old buildings collapsing leaving dozens dead.

Christchurch Cathedral – one of the focal points in the city center – was also severely damaged in the earthquake.

A special party was held in the city on Monday. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there would still be people “living their daily lives in the long shade of that day”.

Brent said he first heard about the February 2011 earthquake when he received a phone call from a friend in the middle of the night.

“I lost two friends” – Brent Pope remembers the Christchurch earthquake

00:00:00 / 00:00:00

He said, “He asked if I had tried to call my father. I knew my mother was at a horse racing meeting in the city center when this happened… I was trying to call home madly.

“We only contacted her after two hours. Fortunately she was fine, but others weren’t so lucky. Our next-door neighbor didn’t get home … he was a young man with a young family.

“I lost two of my friends in the earthquake … my colleagues … the people I played rugby with.”

Part of history is gone

Brent traveled back to New Zealand shortly after the earthquake and saw “devastation” in Christchurch.

He said, “The city will never really recover, because part of history is over.”

“That doesn’t mean it won’t be a nice city – they put more bike paths in it, and it will be somewhat pedestrianized. But it’s still losing some of her soul and her heart.

“The property value went down, people moved in … Some people were too afraid to stay there.”

He said many more people have also moved to the suburbs, rather than staying in the damaged city center.

Brent said he always gets anxious when he gets the late night phone call, and in February 2011 it was bad news from his home country.

He said people can feel “extremely helpless” in such situations.

He recalls, “There was nothing I could do about it, and I just couldn’t communicate with people fast enough to see if they were okay.”

Due to COVID-19, Brent was unable to return to New Zealand during the past year to visit his elderly mother.

He said, “When your parents are in their 80s, the year is a long time. She is unable to speak on the phone, so I need to see her. It won’t happen until the end of the year … It might be too late.”

“The only family I own … They have returned to New Zealand.

“I’ve already lost my father, and I don’t know how many years my mom has left. It’s hard.

“You can feel lonely. Even though I’ve been here for 30 years … When things happen in the country you were born in, it hits the heart.”

Main photo: Christchurch earthquake post-2011 file image. Photo: Mark Baker / AP / Press Association Images

