



"The end is really in sight," Boris Johnson told lawmakers today with plans to ease England's blockade restrictions after calling it an "unfortunate year".

Its roadmap depends on four key tests. Schools will reopen on March 8 and you can meet another person outside. And as of March 29, six people or two houses can be separated outside. Outdoor sports will also be allowed. From April 12, all non-essential stores will reopen, along with outdoor dining, and you can take a home trip with your family members. And from May 17 the internal hospitality will reopen, with some conditions, and more external reunions will be accepted. Finally, from June 21, all other social restrictions can be canceled, including theaters, nightclubs and larger outdoor gatherings.



