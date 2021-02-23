Businesses in struggle are demanding more support from the UK government





The number of unemployed is more than 1.7 million today, more than a quarter during the pandemic.

Young people have been hit hardest, having lost most of their jobs. Workers are protected through the government's protection plan, but it will end in April. Many companies have warned that the Prime Minister's roadmap for England means that by then they will still not be able to fully negotiate. There are calls to extend progress and other support schemes until normal business is restored.



