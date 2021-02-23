See the horrible moment when the character’s vehicle lands on Mars





NASA last week released a video of the Perseverance pilot landing on Mars.

Sustainability traveled through space for nearly seven months, traveling 472 million km before landing safely on the Red Planet on Thursday. The rover will spend two years looking for clues to the life of ancient microbes and collecting rocks from Mars to return to Earth – the first time humans will collect grains from another planet. This is part of NASA’s mission to explore the Moon and Mars, which will help prepare humans for exploration of the red planet. ——- See more of our explanatory series here – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXjqQf1xYLQ6bu-iixvoFTVsiXQVlVniX

