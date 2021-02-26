Uncategorized
The Armenian prime minister has accused the army of attempting a coup – BBC News
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has warned of an attempted military coup after saying that the country’s armed forces and his cabinet must resign. Mr Pashinyan protested last year over a region that had a serious conflict with Azerbaijan. Nagorno-Karabakh is an internationally recognized enclave as part of Azerbaijan, but it has been controlled by Armenian ethnic groups since the 1994 truce. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
