US News: The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia approved Operation Khashoggi





A U.S. intelligence report on the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi says Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has approved an operation to capture or kill a Saudi journalist. “We appreciate that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman in Istanbul (Turkey) approved the operation to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi,” the report’s executive summary says. “We base this assessment on the prince’s succession in decision-making control in the UK, his direct involvement in the operation of a key adviser and protective details of Muhammad bin Salman, and his support for the use of violent measures to silence dissidents abroad, including Khashoggi,” the report says. The Biden administration submitted a long-awaited declassified intelligence report to Congress before the public release. #CNNInternational #New.



