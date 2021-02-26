Fire vaccine test in India





A dozen participants in the Indian Covid-19 vaccine test said they did not know they were being tested. Experts say the result is an ethical violation that could jeopardize the results. Covaxin Phase 3 studies, driven by vaccine developers, the Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech and the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR), involve nearly 26,000 people in 26 locations, more than 1,700 in Bhopal, the world’s most serious industrial disaster. Only half of those who participated in the Covaxin phase 3 trial received the vaccine – the other half received a placebo, a normal part of clinical trials. At least two bioethics experts, one public health expert and four local non-governmental organizations have raised ethical questions about the Bhopal test site, which is run by the Public Hospital, which is linked to the College of Medical Sciences and Research Centers. Despite repeated attempts, manufacturer Bharat Biotech ‘Covaxin’ has not responded to CNN’s request to provide feedback on allegations of unethical practices at the Bhopal vaccine testing site. Authorities at Bhopal Hospital said they did not send vans to pick up participants and all participants were given written or audio-visual permission. Read the full CNN report: https://edition.cnn.com/2021/02/25/asia/india-vaccine-trials-covid-ethics-intl-dst-hnk/index.html

