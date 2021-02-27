Biden will order airstrikes against militias backed in Syria





The U.S. military has attacked a site used by two Iranian-backed militia groups in Syria in response to rocket attacks by U.S. forces in the region over the past two weeks. “Few” militants were killed in the strikes, a U.S. official told CNN. Due to the first action known to the U.S. military on the orders of President Joe Biden, the strike immediately drew criticism from Democratic lawmakers. The site was not particularly linked to rocket attacks, but Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he was “sure” that it was used by Shiite militias in support of Iran that fired rockets at the U.S. and coalition forces. #CNN #New.



