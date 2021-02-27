Amnesty has accused Eritrea and Ethiopia of committing atrocities together





It wasn't long before the Ethiopian prime minister was receiving the Nobel Peace Prize for ending the conflict with Eritrea.

Today Amnesty International released a report accusing both the Eritrean and Ethiopian governments of committing atrocities for working together. Ethiopia and Eritrea ended a two-decade-long conflict in 2019. Now they seem to have a common enemy in Tigray, in the Ethiopian province bordering Eritrea. Amnesty says Eritrean forces massacred hundreds of civilians last November in the sacred city of Axum.



