K-pop stars in Blackpink’s climate change message – BBC News





K-pop stars have been the ultimate force in the global fight against climate change in Blackpink. A group of billions of fans around the world has decided to speak out a few months before a major conference on climate change is held in Britain. A documentary, directed by Sir David Attenborough, helped them find out what they could do to “keep our planet beautiful”. The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has written to thank the United Nations Climate Summit known as COP26. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#Blackpink #ClimateChange #DavidAttenborough #BBCNews.



source