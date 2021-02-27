“Do not spoil this now” – Covid release of the UK government





Recent data show that the Covid-19 cases have increased in the five local authorities in England in the last week. The government announced on the same day that it would prioritize the next phase of vaccinations according to age, as they will be between 40 and 49 years old to replace some people in some vulnerable jobs, such as police and teachers.

The latest 24-hour government data show that another 345 people have been killed with Covid, bringing the official UK number to 122,415. There have been another 8,500 new cases in the UK, and another 485,000 people received their first dose of vaccine yesterday. So now more than 19 million people have received the first blow.



