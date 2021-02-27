4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ayutla de los Liberace, Guerrero, Mexico / Volcano Discovery





See also: monthly reports

Saturday, February 27, 2021, 07:00

7:00 AM | By: EARTHQUAKEMONITOR

4.2 February 27 earthquake 12:37 am (GMT-6)

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported that a magnitude 4.2 earthquake occurred just 22 minutes ago, 45 kilometers southwest of Ayutla de los Liberes, Mexico, and the quake struck 8 kilometers below the epicenter near Ayutla de los. Liberace, Guerrero, Mexico, after midnight Saturday February 27, 2021 at 12:37 am local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports, and based on the initial seismic data, the earthquake may have been felt. By many people in the epicenter area. It should not have caused much damage, other than falling off shelves, broken windows, etc. At Boca del Río (No. 490) located 6 kilometers from the epicenter, the earthquake should have been felt as a slight shaking. It was felt in Cruz Grande (population 11,800) located 19 km from the epicenter, Jalapa (1,700 inhabitants) at 23 km, Kopala (population 6,600) 26 km away, and Kawtepec (population 3,600) at 30 km Km, San Marcos (population 13,300) 30 km away, includes towns or other cities near the epicenter where they may have felt a very weak tremor, Marquelia (population 6,600) and located 43 km from the epicenter, Ayutla de los Liberace (Population 15,400) 45 km, and Tiquanapa (4,300 people) 46 km.

If you feel like this, report it on our website or app now!

Download and upgrade the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | Earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

Date & Time: February 27, 2021 12:37 AM (GMT -6) local time (February 27, 2021 06:37 GMT) Size: 4.2 Depth: 8.0 km Latitude / Center Longitude: 16.58 ° N / 99.22 ° W (N Pacific, Mexico) primary data source: SSN Previous News A 4.3-magnitude shallow earthquake was reported late at night near David, Provincia de Cheriki, Panama … Read all Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency reported an earthquake 4.8 in Indonesia near Luok, Kapopatin Bangai, Central Sulawesi, just 11 minutes ago. The earthquake struck around noon on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 12:49 PM local time at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. … Read all Indonesia Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency reported a magnitude 4.8 earthquake in Indonesia near Luok, Kapopatin Bangai, Central Sulawesi, just 17 minutes ago. The earthquake struck around noon on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 12:49 PM local time at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. … Read all A 3.2-magnitude earthquake occurred early in the evening on Friday February 26, 2021 at 6:00 PM local time near Homer, Kenai Peninsula County, Alaska, USA, according to the US Geological Survey. … Read all A 4.2-magnitude moderate earthquake was reported early in the evening near Matias Romero, Matias Romero Avindaneo, Oaxaca, Mexico. … read everything

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos