Consultations on the discussion of the Global Action Plan for Epilepsy and Other Neurological Disorders





Neurological disorders are the leading cause of disability-adjusted age and the second leading cause of death globally. Despite the global burden imposed by neurological conditions, access to and support for both services is insufficient, especially in low- and middle-income countries. In November 2020, the Seventy-third World Health Assembly (WHA) adopted WHA Resolution 73.10 on Global actions on epilepsy and other neurological disorders, which asked the Director-General of the WHO to develop a cross-sectoral global action plan for epilepsy and other neurological disorders in agreement with Member States. The Action Plan will address the challenges and gaps in the provision of care and services to people with neurological disorders that exist around the world and ensure a comprehensive, coordinated response across all sectors. As a first step in developing a cross-sectoral global action plan for epilepsy and other neurological disorders covering the period 2022-2031, the WHO Secretariat will publish discussion paper which will be available on this website on March 5, 2021. The discussion paper will include a proposed vision, strategic goals and a set of recommended actions. Advisory procedure: A number of mechanisms are in place to facilitate the consultation process. Member States, United Nations (UN) agencies and relevant non-state actors will be invited to share their comments in response to the discussion paper through virtual and online consultations. Comments can be provided via an online web counseling form or via email beforehand April 10, 2021

The WHO Secretariat will publish consolidated comments received online during the online and virtual consultations at the end of April 2021.

The first draft of a cross-sectoral global action plan for epilepsy and other neurological disorders will be available for online consultation through this website in mid-June 2021.

Member States, UN agencies and relevant non-state actors will be invited to submit their comments in response to the first draft through online and virtual consultations by the first week of August 2021.

By mid-August 2021, a summary of all comments received from Member States, United Nations agencies and relevant non-state actors during the consultation process will be published on this website.

From mid-August to mid-October 2021, the WHO Secretariat will prepare a revised draft cross-sectoral global action plan on epilepsy and other neurological disorders for discussion in regional committees

An intersectoral global action plan for epilepsy and other neurological disorders will consider 150 th meeting of the WHO Executive Board in January 2022.

meeting of the WHO Executive Board in January 2022. Taking into account the guidelines given in 150th session of the WHO Executive Board, the Seventy-fifth World Health Assembly may be invited to consider a cross-sectoral global action plan for epilepsy and other neurological disorders. If you need additional information, contact:

