



It is now more crucial than ever to look at the state of the world in terms of health research and development (R&D). This is important for the world’s ability to address and improve all health conditions, not just because of emergency preparedness. The COVID-19 global pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on decision-making in almost every aspect of life; stressed the importance of adequate and appropriately allocated funding; capacity and infrastructure for health research and development; and the ability to conduct research and development at the local level, while still having the opportunity to share information and collaborate to achieve equitable health of the population. The World Health Organization launched on January 17, 2017 Global Observatory for Health Research and Development (“Research and Development Observatory”) to collect and analyze data and information on research and development, thus helping governments, donors and researchers to make better investment decisions and priorities in R&D and identification policy-making. where capacity building needs are greatest. In the four years since, the Research and Development Observatory has continued to identify striking investment gaps and inequalities – both between countries and between health problems, with frequent interruptions in the link between the burden and level of research activity. Its annual analysis and monitoring is based on a wide range of existing information and is carried out in close cooperation with WHO technical departments and external partners. Its output, provided in the form of an interactive data visualizations which allow users to further explore the data, often shows little or no improvement in addressing gaps in many important areas. Below are some key findings from the analysis of the Observatory for Research and Development since its launch. Allocation of funds for biomedical research While the total investment in grants for biomedical research for 2018 in 10 donors who reported data World Report amounted to approx. $ 33 billion: most research aid was granted (65%). A much smaller share of aid was set aside for training (17%) and basic aid (8%);

low-income countries received only 0.2% of all grants (with most of these low-income recipient countries in the WHO African region);

the majority (two thirds) of all aid was granted for non-communicable diseases (NCDs); a quarter of all investments in this area were related to research related to malignant neoplasms;

only a small portion of the grant is directed to the WHO neglected tropical disease (approximately 1%) or P&G Pathogen design (approximately 0.6%). Patterns of collaboration among research institutions around the world Grant analysis for biomedical research in 10 donors who reported data

World Report for 2018: 69.4% of the cooperation is the result of direct grants awarded by the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH); this institution also gave the highest average duration of support;

the collaborations were most likely with others in the same income group. For example, grant recipients in high-income countries are more likely to collaborate with others in high-income countries;

overall, the United Kingdom is at the top of the list of countries with which grant recipients have cooperated. Which disease areas are funded? Research which products are in pipeline, what Clinical trials are implemented or whatever research grants are allocated, shows that most R&D investment is directed to NCD research. Mirrors the above-mentioned form of funding, only a small part of the active products in the pipeline target a WHO has neglected tropical disease (less than 0.5%) or a WHO R&D Pathogen design (less than 0.4%). There is some evidence of reactivity research funding; for example, in 2018, about 80% of all aid for PZO pathogens for WHO research and development pathogens was for Ebola virus disease (45%), followed by Zika virus disease (25%) and Lassa fever (9%). (Exceptionally, perhaps, Research drug policy COVID-19 tracker shows that by the end of 2020, around $ 9 billion had been pledged for COVID-19 research and development worldwide.) How do countries compare to domestic R&D investment against global targets? IN this analysis, domestic investment in research and development was measured according to reference values ​​(using the latest data available by country): based on available evidence (from 81 countries), the data show large differences between countries. Many countries did not meet the target for their income group, while several countries exceeded the target;

for example, of the 29 high-income countries, only eight met or exceeded the target for high-income countries. Interestingly, Kenya (a lower middle-income country) and South Africa (a high-middle-income country) have met this goal – although they are the only countries in their income groups that have done so. What is the distribution of higher education institutions that offer disciplines related to health research? This analysis explores the relationship between the income of the country, the population, higher education institutions and opportunities for [or availability of] health research training: the number of institutions in a country is closely related to the level of the country’s income from the size or density of the population;

the vast majority of institutions offering relevant discipline in 2019 were created more than 20 years ago (reflecting institutional experience). Only a small percentage of them are in the WHO region of Africa (4%), the WHO region of the Eastern Mediterranean (4%) or the WHO region of Southeast Asia (8%);

the number of institutions that offer disciplines related to health research and provide the opportunity for research training related to the acquisition of advanced / postgraduate studies varies greatly. For example, in Madagascar, none of the 25 higher education institutions provides this possibility, while in Nigeria (also in the WHO African region) it is 76 higher education institutions (62.8%). Such information helps countries to explore where they are with regard to their own goals and towards other countries; it also allows countries to monitor progress in strengthening research and development capacity. Ultimately, this will optimize the delivery of health interventions and improve access to equitable and quality health services for people around the world, thus enabling progress in achieving universal health coverage and sustainable development goals.

