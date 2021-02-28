Watch the live broadcast: Free Concert to wrap up the commemoration of the Christchurch earthquake





The free concert at Christchurch Botanical Gardens as part of the city’s earthquake memorials continues as an online-only event, after the rest of the country has entered Alert Level Two.

Watch it live here:

The free Otautahi Together concert – themed Bic Runga – is the conclusion of the week’s celebrations marking the 10th anniversary of the earthquake.

But with new Covid-19 alert level changes starting this morning, the event is now online.

Mary Richardson, who leads the Christchurch City Council’s Covid-19 Incident Management Team, has asked people not to come to the Botanical Gardens for this.

“The area where the party was to be held will be cordoned off and we will not let people in.”

Beck Ronja is leading the concert. Image: Wikimedia Commons

The Christchurch Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon, which was due to take off this morning in Jelly Park, as well as Hagley Park Polo’s Farewell to Godwitz event.

The Christchurch Highway Half Marathon and New Zealand Mountain Bike Championships continue today, albeit with Alert Level 2 restrictions.

On Monday, a civil memorial service was held at the Ui Manawa Memorial Wall in the city center, attended by hundreds of people.

Ronja will perform for the first time a song he wrote to celebrate his 10th anniversary, titled “Nobody Walks Tonight Alone”.

“I wanted to write something solemn and full of hope. I know that the people of Christchurch and many people around the world had experienced mass trauma as a result of the earthquake, and the road was really long.

“The tenth anniversary of the event was an opportunity to assess their journey, while of course not forgetting those who died and everything that was lost,” she said.

She said the title of the song “Nobody Walks This Night Alone” was inspired by photos of the first night after the earthquake.

“The message of the song, although the verses are sad, is that we are all in this together and this love is what gives us the strength to overcome great adversity. Nobody should feel alone in the anguish that has happened, this is something that happened to us together.”

Holly Arrowsmith and Surfing USSR will also perform at the concert starting at 2 PM.

.





