Frank Field left the job market in the line of anti-Semitism





Veteran MP Frank Field, who often failed to support his party, has often refused to lash out at the Labor parliament. (Click Channel 4 News to subscribe to more videos.

Field said he could no longer stand the leadership of his party because he called it “the strength of anti-Semitism in British politics.” Mr Field – a Eurosceptic who has sided with the government in several Brexit votes – lost a no-confidence motion in his constituency party a month ago. He now says he will sit as an independent Labor MP. Labor MP Louise Ellman and political commentary and activist Owen Jones are in the studio to discuss this latest development. .



