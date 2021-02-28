COVID-19: Earthquake concert live broadcast due to alert level 2 restrictions





Up to 10,000 young participants and their supporters have missed this year’s Christchurch Weet-bix Kids TRYathlon event following government-announced changes to Covid-19 alert levels in the country.

The event was among the many canceled in the city after New Zealand returned to Alert Level 2 and Auckland returned to Level 3 at 6 am on Sunday. The changes to alert level will take effect for a period of seven days and come after new community-based cases of coronavirus were detected in Auckland.

The audience has been asked to turn away from the Ottawa Christchurch, a concert marking the 10th anniversary of the Christchurch earthquake, on Sunday.

Instead, the concert, which featured Beck Ronja and Hailey Westnra, was broadcast live on YouTube from 2 pm.

Read more: * Covid-19: Grand schedule of major events canceled due to the state of Coronavirus in the community * Covid-19: New Zealand has four alert levels, and here is how it works * Coronavirus: Health Minister’s conflicting advice on the rules for Auckland attending conferences

“Please don’t come to the botanical gardens for that – the area where the party was to be held will be cordoned off, and we will not let people in,” Christchurch City Council Incident Management Team Leader, Mary Mary Richardson said Sunday morning.

John Kirk Anderson / Staff

The Ōtautahi Together concert, to celebrate 10 years of the Canterbury earthquake, was held on Sunday, but without an audience due to Cover-19 restrictions.

Hagley Park Polo and Farewell to the Godwits have also been canceled.

The Christchurch Highway Half Marathon and the New Zealand Mountain Bike Championship are still moving forward, albeit with Alert Level 2 restrictions.

“I would highly recommend people who have been planning to attend events across town … to check in with the event organizers to see if it’s still running,” Richardson said.

All Christchurch City Council public facilities will remain open under Level 2, but visitors will need to log in, either manually or with the NZ Covid-19 tracking app, and visitor numbers will be managed to ensure physical distancing.

Spokeswoman Jane Grayson said TRYathalon organizers were disappointed but happy to comply with the government’s changeover announcement on Saturday night.

Murray Wilson / Staff

Of the 18 trials planned across the country, five have been canceled due to the Covid-19 alert level changes. (Image file).

Within 45 minutes of the announcement, a revocation text was sent to 3,200 youths.

Only one family attended the event in Jelly Park on Sunday morning.

Grayson said the family packed their car and went to bed early in preparation for the early morning start.

“They’ve gone to another park, and they’re doing a triathlon on their own.”

Grayson said organizers have yet to make a decision on the last planned TRYathalon in Dunedin next Sunday.

Supplied

Court theater could successfully operate under alert level 2 after investing in safety protections to prevent the spread of Covid-19 virus. Pictured: Bryce Goddard, Construction Manager and CEO Barbara George.

Five of the 18 TRYathalons planned across the country this year have been canceled due to the Covid-19 alert level changes.

Grayson said that participants will be emailed details of how to get the money back, and there will be an option for a DIY experience they can do on their own.

The court theater would remain open as he already had plans to operate under Alert Level 2.

The hall was divided into two zones, each with a capacity of 100 people. Each area had its own entrance and exit, bar and toilets.

There were also security screens to prevent the spread of the virus and emergencies to keep beneficiaries one meter away.

Joseph Johnson / Staff

Jess Fage-Banfield (Cortana from Hello), Alistair Fage-Banfield (Chief Head from Halo) and 6-year-old Emalien Fage-Banfield (mix of Spartan from Hello and My Little Pony charcter) attend the Armageddon Expo 2019 in Christchurch.

Meanwhile, organizers of the Armageddon Expo in Christchurch said next weekend that the event will not be able to go forward due to changes in level.

“We will publish confirmed details of the event plans on Monday … and will follow that up with a live session of Team Q and A.”

They had hoped the event would be rescheduled, but said it would not happen in March or April.

Refunds will be arranged for ticket holders, or they can be used for the rescheduled event.

the press

The 4th Selwyn Sounds Music Festival was held in 2020.

Organizers of the Selwyn Sounds music festival, which includes Stan Walker and Hello Sailor, have not specified whether the event will continue as planned in Lincoln on Saturday.

A statement on the event’s website said: “We are currently working with our incredibly talented artists, all officials and authorities and are taking advice from relevant agencies over the next few days, and will identify any action required for Selwyn Sounds 2021.”

The Christchurch Holly Festival of Colors won’t continue at all this year.

Organizers said people will still be able to purchase the colors from Maia Foods at 320 Cashel St, so they can party with close friends and family instead.

“We would like to thank the people of Christchurch for their support in making Holi an event in which our extended communities come together and celebrate as one. They said that next year’s Festival of Colors will be bigger, brighter and more vibrant.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos