An earthquake of average magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale is reported 29 km southwest of Reykjavik, Iceland / VolcanoDiscovery

Sunday, February 28, 2021 02:22

02:22 AM | By: EARTHQUAKEMONITOR

Earthquake 4.7 2.8 km northeast of Fagradsviel, Iceland, Feb 28, 2021 12:19 AM (GMT +0)

An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale struck near the Icelandic capital, Reykjavik, on February 28, 2021, at 12:19 a.m. local time. The quake struck 29 kilometers southwest of Reykjavik at a depth of 5.3 kilometers. This earthquake is part of ongoing earthquake swarms in southwest Iceland, and within minutes after the earthquake, we received several user reports, mostly from Reykjavik, describing their feeling of mild to moderate vibration. Some of them also reported family and window trauma. It shouldn’t have caused much damage, other than falling off shelves, broken windows, etc. Our monitoring service identified a second report from the US Geological Survey that mentioned a magnitude 4.6 earthquake. Other agencies that reported the earthquake itself include the German Geosciences Research Center (GFZ) with a magnitude of 4.2, and the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) with a magnitude of 4.6, and the earthquake was felt in Vogar (Zone 1000) located 10 km from the epicenter Hafnarfjordur (26,800) at 22 km, Hafnarfjörur (26,800) at 22 km, Garsapier (population 11,400) at 24 km, and Garðabær (population 11,400) at 24 km, Kopavogur (population 31,700) located 26 km from the epicenter , Seltjarnarnes (population 4,300) 28 km, Reykjavik (population 118,900) 29 km, Mosfellsbaer (population 8,700) 38 km, and Mosfellsbær (population 8,700) 38 km.

Date & Time: February 28, 2021 12:19 AM (GMT +0) local time (February 28, 2021 00:19 GMT) Size: 4.7 Depth: 5.3 km Latitude / Center Longitude: 63.92 ° N / 22.23 ° W (Reykjavik (Capital Region, Iceland) Primary data source: IMO Previous News Summary: 8 earthquakes 5.0+, 36 earthquakes 4.0+, 150 earthquakes 3.0+, 410 earthquakes 2.0+ (604 total) … Read all 4.4 magnitude earthquake occurred 20 years ago Just 85 km west in San Antonio de los Cupres, Argentina, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported. … Read all An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale near Sand Point, Eastern Aleutians County, Alaska, USA, was reported just 23 minutes ago by the United States Geological Survey, which is the main international and national agency that monitors seismic activity in the United States. The earthquake occurred 13 miles below the epicenter at noon on Saturday February 27, 2021 at 1:13 pm local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. … read everything

