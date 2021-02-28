Dog thefts rise by 170% when blocked





Police have warned dog owners to be aware of where they are on their social media if they reveal the location of their pets – in an effort to address the alarming rise in dog thefts. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

According to DogLost charity, 96 dogs have been stolen in the first two months of this year, which is a big increase over the same period last year. Some breeds can gain thousands of pounds, Kiran Moodley reported. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source