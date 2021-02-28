Continuous Earthquakes as Moving Tectonic Plates Divide Iceland / VolcanoDiscovery





Sunday, February 28, 2021

Map of Iceland showing movements and deformation. (Source: IMO)

The last earthquake, 4.7, which occurred 29 km southwest of Reykjavik, Iceland, was one of the earthquakes whose strength exceeded 4.0 magnitude. According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), the Continuous Earthquake Swarm in Iceland produced the largest earthquake they felt of 5.7 magnitude, on February 24, 2021. Since that earthquake they have recorded more than 20 earthquakes above 4.0 magnitude, and 100+ earthquakes above magnitude 3.0. A total of more than 7,200 earthquakes have been recorded since the start of the swarm on February 19, 2021. The above satellite image from the Sentinel-1 interferometer from February 19-25, 2021 shows the movements of tectonic plates between North America and the Eurasian plates. The red capacitances represent the movement towards the satellite and the purple amplitude movement away from the satellite. Arrow lines show this direction of motion. The red star shows the location of the magnitude 5.7 earthquake on February 24, and the International Maritime Organization stated that these seismic activities are part of the ongoing volcanic tectonic reactivation of the Reykjanes Peninsula. Although none of them have yet been observed, they are constantly looking for any shallow rocky intrusions or magma flow from deep.

Date & Time: February 28, 2021 12:19 AM (GMT +0) local time (February 28, 2021 00:19 GMT) Size: 4.7 Depth: 5.3 km Latitude / Center Longitude: 63.92 ° N / 22.23 ° W (Reykjavik (Capital Region, Iceland) primary data source: IMO Previous News An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 was reported near Mulindo, Provincia de Ili, Arequipa, Peru, just 11 minutes ago by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), which is considered one of The main international agencies that monitor earthquakes activity around the world. The earthquake occurred 10 kilometers below the epicenter on the evening of Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 9:16 PM local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck near the Icelandic capital Reykjavik on February 28, 2021, at 12:19 am local time. The quake struck 29 kilometers southwest of Reykjavik at a depth of 5.3 kilometers. This earthquake is part of an ongoing earthquake in southwest Iceland. Summary: 8 earthquakes 5.0+, 36 earthquakes 4.0+, 150 earthquakes 3.0+, 411 earthquakes 2.0+ (605 total) A 4.4 magnitude earthquake occurred only 20 minutes ago 85 km west of San Antonio de Los Cubres, Argentina, the European-Mediterranean Seismic Center (EMSC) reported.

