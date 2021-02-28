Uncategorized
“Really scary”: George Takei has responded to the rise in violence against Asia
Violence against Asian-Americans has intensified in the U.S., with almost all, according to police, blamed for the coronavirus pandemic. George Takei, best known for his role as Mr. Sulu in the original TV series and TV series ‘Star Trek’, spoke to CNN’s Pamela Brown about his experience as a child when he was a prisoner in a Japanese internment camp in the US. #CNN #New.
