3.1-magnitude earthquake strikes 31 miles north of Mammoth Lakes, California, USA after midnight / Volcano Discovery





See also: monthly reports

Sunday, February 28, 2021, 08:44

08:44 am | By: EARTHQUAKEMONITOR

3.1 Earthquake Feb 28 12:24 am (GMT -8)

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake near Mammoth Lakes, Mono County, California, USA, was reported just 8 minutes ago by the United States Geological Survey, which is the main international and national agency that monitors seismic activity in the United States. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles below the epicenter just after midnight Sunday February 28, 2021 at 12:24 am local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Our monitoring service has identified a second report from the Euro-Mediterranean region. The Seismic Center (EMSC) also recorded the magnitude 3.1 earthquake, and includes cities or towns near the epicenter where a very weak tremor might have been felt Mono (No. 170) located 14 miles from the epicenter. In Mammoth Lakes (7900, 31 miles), and Hawthorne (3300, 33 miles), the earthquake may not have been felt.

If you feel like this, report it on our website or app now!

Download and upgrade the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | Earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

Date and time: February 28, 2021 12:24 am (GMT -8) local time (February 28, 2021 08:24 GMT) Size: 3.1 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / Center longitude: 38.1 ° N / 118.9 ° W (county Mono, California, United States) Primary data source: USGS Previous News Summary: 4 earthquakes 5.0+, 33 earthquakes 4.0+, 139 earthquakes 3.0+, 341 earthquakes 2.0+ (517 total) … Read all just 12 minutes ago, occurred 4.7 magnitude earthquake near Calama, Provincia de El Loa, Antofagasta, Chile. The tremor was recorded early on Sunday morning, February 28, 2021 at 1:41 am local time, at an average depth of 125 km below the surface. … Read all The recent 4.7 earthquake that struck 29 kilometers southwest of Reykjavík, Iceland, was only one of the earthquakes with a magnitude of greater than 4.0. According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), the Continuous Earthquake Swarm in Iceland produced the largest earthquake they felt of 5.7 magnitude, on February 24, 2021. Since that earthquake they have recorded more than 20 earthquakes above 4.0 magnitude, and 100+ earthquakes above magnitude 3.0. A total of more than 7,200 earthquakes have been recorded since the start of the swarm on February 19, 2021. … Read all A 5.2 magnitude earthquake was reported near Mulindo, Provincia de Ili, Arequipa, Peru, just 11 minutes ago by the German Research Center for Sciences Earth (GFZ), which is one of the main international agencies monitoring seismic activity around the world. The earthquake occurred 10 kilometers below the epicenter on the evening of Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 9:16 PM local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. … read everything

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos