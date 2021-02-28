The 2001 earthquake raised the dome of the Washington Capitol Building





Repairs and renovations began shortly after the Niskwale earthquake.

Olympia, Washington – Nothing like an earthquake that pushes lawmakers into action.

The Niskwale earthquake in 2001 struck Olympia, damaging the dome of the state Capitol.

Pat MacLean, who served as the state’s project manager to restore the Capitol after the earthquake, said.

McLean said the state public administration department had been planning an earthquake retrofit project on the Capitol for three years before the earthquake struck.

McLean said the start of the program was slow because lawmakers have been reluctant to abandon the legislative building to make the necessary reforms.

“I think it’s hard for people to leave,” McLean said. “They are doing an important job in that building. There is a lot of affection for the building. So it was hard to imagine that they could be outside the building for several years.”

But when the earthquake caused damage and blocked the building, lawmakers agreed to fund the work.

“There was a real urge on the part of the people who were in the building to leave and not come back until it was safe,” MacLean said.

The $ 120 million project repaired earthquake damage, secured the dome on supporting columns and made the legislative building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Work began that spring and was completed with the beginning of the 2005 legislative session in January.

McLean said engineers have told the state that upgrades should prevent major damage to the Capitol building up to a magnitude of 8.2.

“There will always be some damage, but loss of life and serious damage is likely to be avoided,” said McLean.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos