Uncategorized
Chancellor Rishi Sunak promises more support as the blockade eases
On economic issues, the chancellor today suggested that emergency aid, such as the furlough scheme, could be extended from the end of April. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
He spoke ahead of his speech on Wednesday and said he wanted to be honest with people about the shock caused by the pandemic in the economy. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]