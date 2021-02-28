How lessons from pandemics can help Washington prepare for the next earthquake





Washington has been dealing with disaster for the past year, and the lessons learned from the response to COVID-19 can be useful for earthquake preparedness.

EDMONDS, Washington – We may not think of COVID-19 as a disaster in the traditional sense like an earthquake or a hurricane, but Washington State is treating it as one and with good reason.

“The impact on individuals, the impacts on our community – there is absolutely no doubt that this is a huge disaster,” said Robert Eisel, director of the Washington Emergency Management Division (EMD), which is part of the state’s military administration.

No buildings have fallen, bridges have not collapsed, the power grid has not been cut, but much supplies need to be obtained and transported. There is a lot of ongoing coordination and facilitation of communications between the federal government, the Washington State Department of Health, and other government agencies.

Already, rangers have chased and coordinated the delivery of nearly 200 million items of personal protective equipment such as masks, gowns and face shields, especially when these items were so short in the early months of the pandemic.

But in emergency management, the idea is to not waste anything, including lessons that can be applied to the next disaster, which could be a massive coastal earthquake and tsunami.

“As for the Cascadia Subduction Zone response to the tsunami, you’re talking years and years and years of recovery,” said Maximilian Dickson, who directs earthquake preparedness and awareness at EMD.

This shows one of the biggest outcomes from COVID: the long term.

EMD’s Emergency Operations Center has been open for more than 400 consecutive days. It started in early 2020 to help coordinate response to a major snow event and has moved to COVID without interruption. Based on what they know about the pandemic, Ezil says, it may not decline until early 2022.

However, it is still better than the first months of the epidemic.

“The workload was unbelievable – he spent some terrifying long days,” said Ezel. “It was all on deck.”

Meanwhile, work continues to prepare the country for a disaster like the earthquake. This spring will start a big batch to get ready for CR-2, which is a massive multi-day workout. The CR-2 follows an earlier exercise in 2016 called Cascadia Rising, which was designed to test the state’s response to a massive disaster from a magnitude 9 earthquake along the Washington coast.

Lessons learned from the Coronavirus will be on the agenda.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos