4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near Ometepec, Guerrero, Mexico / Discovery volcano

See also: monthly reports

Sunday, February 28, 2021, 22:48

22:48 PM | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

4.2 Earthquake Feb 28 4:18 pm (GMT -6)

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale near Ometepec, Guerrero, Mexico, was reported just 29 minutes ago by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), one of the main international agencies monitoring seismic activity around the world. The earthquake occurred at a fairly shallow depth of 31 kilometers below the epicenter on the afternoon of Sunday February 28, 2021 at 4:18 PM local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Our monitoring service identified a second report from the National Seismic Service of Mexico (SSN) that listed the 4.2 magnitude earthquake as well, based on preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any major damage, but many people probably felt it as Slight shaking in the epicenter area. The weak vibration may be felt in Barra de Tiquanapa (population 1,200) located 25 km from the epicenter, and Marquilia (population 6,600) 30 km away, and extreme vulnerability can also be felt in other towns or cities close to the epicenter . The tremors include Kopala (population 6,600) located 34 km from the epicenter, San Nicolas (population 3,300) 38 km, Gutitan (3,300 inhabitants) 41 km away, Coagenequelapa (10,300 inhabitants) 51 km away, and Cruz Grande (population. 11,800) 53 km, Azoyu (population. 4,200) 54 km, and Ometepec (population 24,100) 63 km.

I felt this earthquake

Date and time: February 28, 2021 4:18 PM (GMT -6) local time (February 28, 2021 22:18 GMT) Size: 4.2 Depth: 31.0 km Latitude / Center longitude: 16.32 ° N / 98.86 ° W (N Pacific, Mexico) Preliminary data source: EMSC

