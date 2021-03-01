



A small earthquake off the coast of Oregon shaken this weekend as other Alaska rattles

Posted on 02/28/21 at 5:20 pm PDT by Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Bandon, Oregon) – A small earthquake off the southern coast of Oregon jolted early Saturday morning, with a magnitude of 4.0. Meanwhile, an earthquake shook larger parts of southern Alaska later in the day, reminding some Oregonians of the earthquake that triggered a tsunami here in the 1960s. (Image provided by the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network. Other tremors are shown in yellow)

The earthquake occurred under the sea about 250 miles from the south coast, this time in more than a straight line westward from Dunes City rather than the usual Coos Bay or Redsport. When it reached 4.0 magnitude it was not strong enough to generate a tsunami; It takes at least 7.0 to do this. The earthquake struck at 5:33 am on Saturday morning, at a depth of about six miles.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), three people reported feeling the earthquake.

This earthquake comes on the heels of a set of two slight earthquakes that shook slightly east of this place last week on February 20 – one measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale and the other 4.9.

Southern Oregon Coast is an area with many active fault lines, although not all of them are directly related to the larger Cascadia Subduction Zone. While this rift is where the two continental plates meet, the Blanco fracture intersects with other sections of these boundaries, creating more seismically active areas. The Blanco Fracture portion of the plate boundary region hosts a number of areas where the two sections are locked against each other in a vertical manner, and when the plate moves, these locked sections can release and cause an earthquake.

The Blanco fracture generates more than 20 earthquakes per year on average, so this is not unusual. It’s Cascadia’s biggest bug is the section of concern, which will one day fire up to 9.0M and create chaos along the Oregon and Washington coasts.

Contrary to some common rumors these days, the Cascadia Subduction Zone does not release pressure with these smaller earthquakes. The biggest will come regardless of what the smaller fault lines do.

A larger earthquake struck two miles from Point Mackenzie on Sunday morning, and the US Geological Survey said it was a 5.3-magnitude earthquake. It was felt by many in the region, including Anchorage. Although no damage has been reported yet, officials in the area are inspecting buildings such as bridges.

It was a massive earthquake in Alaska in March of 1964 that triggered a tsunami along the coast of Oregon. That tsunami caused massive damage to places like Seaside and Cannon Beach – and killed four children in Newport. Looking back: the March 64 tsunami that devastated the Oregon coast, photos

.





