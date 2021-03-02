Covid19 UK: What effect will the Brazilian variant have? – BBC Newsnight





Potential blocking dates in England are getting closer and vaccines are starting to have a noticeable effect. But knowing that the Brazilian variant has arrived in the UK, what impact will it have on the roadmap? Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

Health officials are trying to trace a person who has been infected with a variant of the coronavirus found in Brazil in England. These are one of six cases of the P1 variant found in the UK in February. It is understood that the person has used a kit for home tests, but has not filled in the registration form – he or she has appealed to anyone who failed the test on 12 or 13 February. Political editor Nick Watt has reported. #Coronavirus #BBCNews #Newsnight Newsnight is the BBC’s leading television news and current affairs program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

