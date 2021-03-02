Prince Philip was taken to St Bartholomew’s Hospital – BBC News





The Duke of Edinburgh has been taken to St Bartholomew Hospital in London to continue treatment, and is expected to remain there until at least the end of the week. Doctors continue to treat 99-year-old Prince Philip for an infection after spending 13 nights in another hospital. They will also study and observe pre-existing heart disease. The duke is responding to treatment and "remains comfortable," Buckingham Palace added.

