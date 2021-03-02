A 3.2-magnitude earthquake strikes 22 miles north of Santa Rosa, California, USA in the early afternoon / VolcanoDiscovery





Earthquake 3.2 March 1 2:26 pm (GMT -8)

The United States Geological Survey reported a 3.2-magnitude earthquake in the United States near Santa Rosa, Sonoma County, California, just 6 minutes ago. The earthquake struck early in the afternoon of Monday, March 1, 2021 at 2:26 PM local time at a very shallow depth of 0.6 miles. The exact size, epicenter and depth of the earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. It caused no major damage, but probably many people felt it as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. Perhaps a weak tremor was felt in Cobb (population 1,800) located 4 miles from the epicenter, and from other towns or cities near the epicenter where it might have felt a very weak tremor, such as Healdsburg (population 11,700) located 13 miles away. Miles from the epicenter. The epicenter, Clearlake (15200) 15 miles, Windsor (27,500) 15 miles, and Santa Rosa (175,000 people) 22 miles. In Rohnert Park (population 42,400, 29 miles away), Petaluma (60,400, 37 miles), and Napa (located 80,400, 40 miles away), he probably didn’t feel the earthquake.

Date and Time: March 1, 2021 2:26 PM local time (March 1, 2021 22:26 GMT) Size: 3.2 Depth: 1.0 km Center Latitude / Longitude: 38.76 degrees North / 122.73 degrees West (Sonoma County, CA)

