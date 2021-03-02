Marcinkowski was summoned from San Jose Earthquakes, Yueill to the U-23 US camp





Jason Chris, the US National Men’s U-23 coach, has revealed his roster at a training camp in Guadalajara, Mexico for the next two weeks, and two players from San Jose Earthquakes have been invited – goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski and midfielder Jackson Yoel.

31 players have been invited to the camp, and with only 20 players on the final list for the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament, which begins on March 18 in Guadalajara, the competition will be fierce to keep a place on the team. There is also a chance that players not in the camp will be called up for the Olympic qualifiers, which does not permanently close the door to Earthquakes’ third player, Cade Cowell, although that probably means he will not be called up to the tournament in the end.

This news also explained why Marcinkowski did not form the match-day squad for the USMNT friendly match against Trinidad and Tobago at the end of January, as the goalkeeper sustained an ankle injury at his former training camp. Chris said that while Marcinkowski’s training program will be adjusted to start this current camp, he is expected to be fit to start the tournament, according to MLSsoccer.com.

One would expect if he was healthy, Marcinkowski would get a spot on the tournament roster, and I really expect Yueill to be on the field to qualify. We will keep you updated with developments if we learn more.

