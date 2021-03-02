Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro on artificial intelligence and love





The Remains of the Day and Never Let Me Go are the novels that made Kazuo Ishiguro a popular name, which were still taught in the English program. After winning everything from Booker to Knights, he is the only British living person to have won the Nobel Prize for Literature. The new novel Klara and the Sun is a science fiction about artificial intelligence on the cover, but of course it’s much more, especially love. We spoke to Kazuo Ishiguro for this week’s podcast Ways to Change the World and started asking people what they want to know about the new plot. .



