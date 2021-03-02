Attacks in Sri Lanka: how a churchman saved their lives – BBC News





On Easter Sunday, more than 300 people were killed in bombings in Sri Lankan churches and high-rise hotels. A bomb exploded at a school in the east coast town of Batticaloa on Sunday, killing at least 25 people, including 13 children. But if it weren't for the actions of a churchman who died in the blast, it would probably be worse. Rajini Vaidyanathan reported on Batticaloa in BBC News's Six and Ten.



