Christopher Halliwell: The former detective says he has links to six other murders





A man for life could be linked to six other murders for killing two women, according to the former chief of police who arrested him. Former detective Steve Fulcher Christopher Halliwell said police wanted to talk to him about the eight murders. Fulcher acknowledged the extraordinary moment Halliwell confessed to killing two women to this program. But now his former forces are wondering if Halliwell was old enough to study the links he might have with other cases. Andy Davies, our internal reporter, reported. .



source