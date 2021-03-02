Uncategorized
Saudi Arabian women rejoice over end of driving ban – BBC News
Many women in Saudi Arabia are celebrating following the royal decree that allowed King Salman to drive for the first time. The law will be amended by June next year, and will put an end to Saudi Arabia being the only country that has banned female drivers on the roads. Frank Gardner reported. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
