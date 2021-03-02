Saudi Arabian women rejoice over end of driving ban – BBC News





Many women in Saudi Arabia are celebrating following the royal decree that allowed King Salman to drive for the first time. The law will be amended by June next year, and will put an end to Saudi Arabia being the only country that has banned female drivers on the roads. Frank Gardner reported. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

The World in Pictures https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBX37n4R0UGJN-TLiQOm7ZTP

Big Hitters https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUME-LUrFkDwFmiEc3jwMXP

Just good news https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUsYo_P26cjihXLN-k3w246 .



source