Rescue in Thai caves: first photos of boys recovering in hospital





Twelve boys and their football coach’s test began two and a half weeks ago when they were trapped in flooded caves. Nine days had passed when they were found underground, crammed into a shallow mud. They finally started taking it out on Sunday and today we saw the first photos of them sitting in the hospital, wearing masks to protect themselves from infections and gesturing to their parents. More details on how the brave rescue took place have also emerged. (Click Channel 4 News to subscribe to more videos.

https://www.youtube.com/channel4news?sub_confirmation=1) .



source