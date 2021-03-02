UK elections 2019: House of Commons selects new candidate – BBC News





The House of Commons has elected Sir Lindsay Hoyle as its new spokesperson, replacing John Bercow, just days before the start of the official election campaign on Wednesday. Sir Lindsay – initially a Labor MP – was a former vice-president and won a significant majority in the last ballot. The role of the speaker has been crucial in recent years – as the UK Parliament has made an effort to tackle the Brexit crisis. Meanwhile, doctors and health service chiefs in England have warned party leaders against using the NHS as a “political weapon” in the general election campaign and we will tell you how political parties have campaigned on social media in recent days. Huw Edwards presents BBC News on Ten and sheds light on the day’s events alongside BBC political correspondent Vicki Young, health editor Hugh Pym, Scottish editor Sarah Smith and the media Amol Rajan. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog .



source