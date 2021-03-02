All of Andrew Cuomo’s problems, they explained





After giving a positive press release for handling the covid-19 in the early days of the pandemic, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been criticized for misleading information about deaths, alleged harassment and alleged sexual harassment in nursing homes. In this final episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains what it means for Cuomo’s political future. SOURCES AND MORE READING: Cuomo says he “really feels” for the comments in the workplace, saying they were “interpreted as unintentionally flirtatious” after allegations of sexual harassment.

Cuomo is charged with 2. Sexual harassment of his former aide

The story of working with Governor Cuomo

The story of working with Governor Cuomo

The New York governor’s aide-de-camp has admitted that the administration has delayed the release of Covid-19 deaths due to concerns from federal investigation into long-term care facilities.

New York Gov. Cuomo says Covid should be more aggressive against “disinformation” over death and announces nursing home reform initiative

New York Department of Health Kills Covid-19 Deaths in Nursing Homes, Attorney General’s Report Says

Attorney General James has reported on the response of the Nursing Home to COVID-19

The AOC has called for a “full investigation” into Cuomo’s handling of nursing homes

Cuomo says “it can destroy me”: NY board member accuses governor of threatening nursing home scandal

