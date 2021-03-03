A new Brexit deal was agreed, but the DUP does not deny support – BBC News





In a statement, the Democratic Unionist Party, which supports the government in key votes, said: “We believe that these proposals are not beneficial to the economic well-being of Northern Ireland and harm the integrity of the Union.” He added: it will only be the beginning of a Retirement Agreement Bill to be obtained through the House of Commons. ” The UK and EU have agreed on a Brexit deal ahead of a meeting of European leaders in Brussels. Boris Johnson and Jean-Claude Juncker have said the result is “correct” – and the EU Commission President has said there is no need to extend the Brexit period. He said: “We have a deal, so why should we prolong it.” This will be a boost for the prime minister, but he will still face the fight to move the deal forward in Parliament on Saturday, and the DUP will oppose it. Johnson called on lawmakers to “unite” and “cross that border on this great deal.” He added: “Now is the time for us to achieve Brexit and then work together to build a future partnership, and I think that can be very positive, both for the UK and the EU.” Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog .



source