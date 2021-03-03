Bride Lisa Smith refuses to turn girls into fighters – BBC News





A former Irish soldier, IS became a bride, but now lives in a Syrian refugee camp with her child, she said she was not involved in the fight and did not train the girls to be fighters. Lisa Smith joined the Islamic State group at the age of 33 because she did not want to continue after her husband divorced. Along with her two-year-old daughter, IS has been arrested in a women's and children's camp. Leo Varadkar Taoiseach has already stated that Lisa Smith will return to Ireland, but the safety assessment must first be dismissed as a threat. Lisa Smith told the BBC's Anna Foster that she had been visited more than once by the FBI for questioning, and that fingerprints and DNA had been taken from her.



