UK powercut explains: National Grid supports “lessons learned” after shadow





The National Grid has promised to learn “lessons” from yesterday’s power outage, which led to the chaos of transportation across the country and left nearly a million customers without electricity. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Regulators have called for an "urgent detailed report" about what happened when two generators were down almost simultaneously. Network Rail has apologized to the stationary passengers, some of whom have been stuck on trains for more than eight hours.

