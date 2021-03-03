Hundreds of Nigerian students have been released – BBC News





A group of nearly 300 girls who were abducted at a school in northwestern Nigeria last week have been released by a local official. The girls were abducted by shipowners on Friday from a boarding school in Jangebe (Zamfara state) and taken to the forest, police said. The state governor said on Tuesday that the group had been released and that the girls were now safe. Islamist militants in Boko Haram, when 276 students were kidnapped in the northeastern town of Chibo in 2014, received widespread attention in the networking of Nigerian schools, but the proliferation of recent attacks is believed to be the work of criminal gangs. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source